As North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un, was spotted at a parade, he appeared to be even thinner.

On Thursday, a considerably slimmer Kim Jong Un was seen waving from the stands of a military parade in Pyongyang, North Korea’s capital.

The president’s low-key appearance at the ceremony, which marks the 73rd anniversary of the country’s founding, comes as public anxiety over his health grows.

According to official media sources, the military parade, which was the first since President Joe Biden took office, was held in the middle of the night.

Kim, dressed in a gray suit, was photographed by North Korea’s Rodong Sinmun newspaper observing the festivities at Kim Il Sung Square with his senior official, Jo Yong Won.

The parade is expected to begin at midnight, with a spectacular show of pyrotechnics and military strength. According to the Korean Central News Agency, a column of fighter jets flew in formation above the square and parachutists landed with national flags (KCNA).

Kim waved to the adoring audience, which erupted in thunderous applause, shouts of “Hurrah!” and chants of “Kim Jong Un,” according to the news agency.

Thousands of unmasked spectators lined the streets as North Korean military marched in orange biohazard suits.

According to the KCNA, Ri Il Hwan, a member of the ruling Workers’ Party’s Politburo, gave a speech in which he stated that the government would continue to strengthen defense capabilities and “firmly defend the dignity and fundamental interests of our people,” as well as “solve everything our own way with our own efforts on the principle of self-reliance.” It’s unknown whether Kim gave a speech as well.

During the parade, a variety of military gear was showcased, but no new missiles appeared to be among the armaments.

