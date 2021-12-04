As new variant cases emerge in the United States, WHO claims that Omicron has not killed anyone.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said that no deaths have been connected to Omicron as of Friday, but warned that determining how contagious the new COVID-19 form is could take several weeks.

The WHO’s guarantee comes as the new variant, which was originally discovered in South Africa last week, has now been identified in 38 nations. At least 29 instances of Omicron have been documented in 11 states in the United States.

California, Nebraska, New York, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Utah, Pennsylvania, and Hawaii are among them, according to CBS News. In addition, a Georgia resident was infected in New Jersey.

It may also take time to study the effectiveness of treatments and whether they cause more serious sickness, according to the WHO. Michael Ryan, the organization’s director of emergencies, stated that the goal was to “obtain the answers that everyone out there needs.” The WHO has been contacted by Washington Newsday for more information.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 60% of Americans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but there are concerns that the significantly mutated Omicron version could reverse that success.

President Joe Biden’s main medical advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, tried to soothe fears about Omicron by pointing to evidence that it spreads twice as rapidly as the Delta version.

Booster shots, he said during a White House briefing on Friday, strengthen antibody protection against a variety of variations, according to research.

He claims that those who have been vaccinated and have gotten a booster “have at least some degree of cross-protection, quite likely against severe disease, especially against the Omicron form.”

The majority of Omicron cases in the United States have been among people who have been fully vaccinated and have fairly moderate symptoms.

However, a study conducted by South African scientists discovered that Omicron had a higher probability of reinfecting those who had already been infected with COVID than previous forms.

Cases in South Africa have more than tripled in four days, while at least 60 people who attended a Christmas party in Norway tested positive for the strain this week, in what is believed to be the world’s largest epidemic.

In the worst-case scenario, according to Dr. Bruce Walker, an immunology expert at Harvard Medical School and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Omicron might be.