As new COVID cases reach record highs, the Netherlands considers imposing restrictions on the unvaccinated.

The Netherlands is proposing new legislation in the hopes of halting the rise in COVID-19 infections.

According to the Associated Press, the country recently proposed new restrictions restricting unvaccinated residents’ access to specific indoor venues. The goal of this regulation, according to officials, is to safeguard “unvaccinated people in high-risk areas against infection, illness, and hospital admission.” The Netherlands offers a Pass System that can be used to travel inside the European Union as well as access public venues including restaurants and festivals. Those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19, have recovered from the virus, or have documentation of a negative test can receive the passes. Officials are attempting to restrict the system with the new legislation in order to eliminate the latter criterion for acquiring a pass in an effort to boost immunization.

Social distance has already been made required for all adults in the Netherlands, regardless of vaccination status. They recommend that people keep a distance of 1.5 meters (five feet) between them, which must be enforced by businesses.

The steps are being taken in response to an upsurge in cases, hospitalizations, and deaths reported by the country’s health institute. Over the last seven days, hospital admissions have risen 19%, with intensive care admissions up 26%. On Tuesday, a new weekly case record was set, with the infection rate increasing by 39%. There were 265 more deaths from COVID-related causes, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to over 19,000 as a result of the epidemic.

Next week, the new idea is anticipated to be debated.

In the week leading up to Tuesday, children under the age of 12 had the greatest percentage of positive tests. The European Union’s pharmaceuticals regulator is anticipated to make a verdict on Pfizer and BioNTech’s request to license their COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 5 to 11 later this week.

Many people are not adhering to fundamental virus-fighting measures such as social separation and mask-wearing, according to a team of experts who advise the Dutch government this week.