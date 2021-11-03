As new Covid cases put China’s ‘Zero Tolerance’ policy under strain, Beijing cancels flights.

Hundreds of flights to and from Beijing were halted Tuesday as the local government battles a new wave of COVID-19 cases in the city, as part of China’s “zero tolerance” policy in combating the novel coronavirus.

According to data from VariFlight, a Chinese aviation industry data site that tracks up to 2,000 flights for Beijing Daxing International Airport and Beijing Capital International Airport, about half of flights to and from Beijing were canceled on Tuesday as a result of the capital’s tightening of travel restrictions.

Since an inflow of fresh local COVID-19 transmissions was recorded over the weekend, authorities in the city have been on high alert. Despite the fact that the numbers are minimal in comparison to other major cities throughout the world, local authorities continue to impose harsher regulations.

Beijing residents who left the capital for either recreational or business reasons should “postpone” their scheduled return, according to a CNBC translation of a statement from the city’s health commission. Residents should only leave Beijing for important reasons, according to the commission. According to airport personnel speaking with the news site, visitors from a city or smaller community with verified COVID-19 instances have been denied entry to the capital.

Entrants from locations where no infections have been confirmed must nevertheless present COVID-19 test results taken within the last 48 hours. These passengers must also keep track of their health for two weeks after entering the country.

According to Reuters, China’s Civil Aviation Administration (CAAC) declared late last week that during the winter season, the country will only allow 408 planned international passenger flights to and from the country per week.

The Chinese aviation regulator let 644 overseas flights into the country during the summer season. The CAAC stated on its website that “the shift in season for foreign passenger flights will continue to be in line with the relevant needs from epidemic prevention and control policy and transportation assistance.”

China is unlikely to relax its vigilance in enforcing its “zero tolerance” policy anytime soon. “The policy (in China) will persist for a long time,” said Zhong Nanshan, a respiratory disease expert. When the pandemic hit China hard in early 2020, Zhong helped design China’s COVID-19 plan, and he indicated the policy’s implementation will persist “depending on the virus-control situation worldwide.” Targeted lockdowns, travel restrictions, including weeks of quarantine for most overseas guests, and the closure of indoor entertainment venues are all part of China’s “zero tolerance” policy. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.