As NATO meets, the US warns Russia about ‘aggression’ in Ukraine.

The US warned Russia on Tuesday that an invasion of Ukraine would have “severe consequences,” as NATO ministers discussed how to confront Moscow’s military buildup on its border.

The NATO senior diplomats’ summit in Riga, Latvia, comes at a tense time along the bloc’s eastern frontier, as allies cope with a migration crisis that the West claims is fueled by Kremlin-backed Belarus.

After accusing Moscow of massing tens of thousands of troops and heavy armour near to the border, Western countries, led by the United States, are concerned that Moscow is contemplating an assault into Ukraine.

“Any escalation of Russian aggression would be of grave concern to the United States…and any continued aggression would result in serious consequences,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned reporters before of the meeting.

“We’ve seen Russia’s playbook numerous times.”

Moscow, which annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and backs separatists fighting Kiev, has rejected any plans to attack, blaming NATO for inflaming tensions.

According to NATO officials, the alliance is still unsure of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s intentions, but ministers will review contingency preparations in the event that Russia invades.

The US-led alliance is attempting to show the Kremlin that threatening Ukraine would result in serious consequences, while avoiding inciting Moscow into more action.

Officials expect to discuss increased military assistance for Ukraine as well as the possibility of increasing NATO forces stationed along the country’s eastern border.

They do, however, stress out that Ukraine, a NATO candidate, is not covered by the alliance’s collective defense accord, as its foreign minister will arrive for day two of the meeting on Wednesday.

Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General, urged Russia to “show openness, reduce tensions, and de-escalate.”

“This military build-up has occurred without warning and without explanation. It inflames tensions and raises the possibility of a miscalculation “Jens Stoltenberg, the NATO Secretary-General, said in Latvia on Sunday.

The rising anxieties in Ukraine come as NATO allies Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia have been confronted with a new threat from the east, which will be a major topic of discussion in Riga.

As retaliation for EU sanctions against Minsk, they accuse Moscow’s partner Belarus of funneling thousands of mostly Middle Eastern migrants to their borders in a “hybrid attack.”

The accusation is denied by President Alexander Lukashenko.

NATO has declared “solidarity” with its eastern members, but the alliance has mainly remained on the sidelines as the threat level hovers just short of real aggression.

Poland's President, Andrzej Duda, has suggested that NATO forces placed on Poland's eastern frontiers be increased.