As NATO backs Ukraine, the EU threatens Russia with sanctions.

On Thursday, Western allies rejected Russia’s attempt to derail Kiev’s NATO ambitions, urging Moscow to halt its military buildup along Ukraine’s border and return to discussions led by France and Germany.

“The urgent need for Russia to de-escalate tensions generated by its military build-up near its border with Ukraine and provocative rhetoric,” European Union leaders said at a conference in Brussels.

Similarly, NATO’s North Atlantic Council rejected “Russia’s baseless assertions of Ukrainian and NATO provocations” and urged Moscow to “immediately de-escalate, pursue diplomatic channels, and abide by its international commitments.”

Both organizations, which share the majority of their member nations, reaffirmed their threat to impose “huge consequences” on Moscow through sanctions coordinated by European and American powers.

While attempting to reach out to Moscow to ease the situation, the US has used similar language of “massive” reaction in the event of a Russian invasion.

Russia has been labeled a “aggressor” by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is demanding direct talks with his US counterpart, Joe Biden, to end the standoff, as well as security guarantees to allow his forces to leave the country.

However, European leaders pressed for a return to the “Normandy framework,” a four-way conversation involving Paris, Berlin, Kiev, and Moscow, during their summit.

On Wednesday, Russia sent US Assistant Secretary of State Karen Donfried a list of security requests, which she took to NATO headquarters in Brussels to discuss with Stoltenberg.

Any engagement would have to “take place in conjunction with NATO’s European Partners,” the NATO members said later.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also met with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky and held a joint press conference with him, emphasizing that any decision on membership would be made by Kiev and the alliance’s 30 member states.

“We will not relinquish Ukraine’s right to choose its own course. We will not give up NATO’s right to protect and defend all NATO allies “According to Stoltenberg.

He also stated that NATO’s alliance with Ukraine will not be compromised, describing it as crucial for both sides and “not in any way a danger to Russia.”

Zelensky attended a previous summit with EU leaders on Wednesday and stated that the majority of them supported Ukraine’s stance in the war.

He is, however, dissatisfied that European powers, in particular, have declined to take preemptive action against Russia, preferring instead to warn retaliation if Russia acts aggressively.

“I feel that Russia has essentially driven Ukraine into NATO since 2014, since the commencement of the war,” says the author. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.