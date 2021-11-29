As nations consider a pandemic treaty, the WHO says, “Never Again.”

The WHO warned Monday as countries convened to develop a new agreement that the world must study the wreckage of Covid-19 and say “never again” by striking a pandemic preparedness treaty.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the World Health Organization, said that another devastating pandemic would recur unless countries demonstrated the will to improve global defenses.

From Monday to Wednesday, nations will meet in Geneva to debate an international agreement outlining how to deal with the next pandemic, which experts believe is only a matter of time.

The gathering takes place as the globe continues to be besieged by Covid-19, nearly two years after the first reported instances, and as Omicron, a new Covid variety of concern, shakes the planet.

Member states of the World Health Organization secured an agreement on Sunday to begin the process of drafting a pandemic treaty.

Countries decided to form an intergovernmental committee tasked with formulating and negotiating a WHO agreement on pandemic preparedness, response, and prevention.

The meeting should formalize the draft decision reached on Sunday after countries agreed to compromise.

“The emergence of the severely altered Omicron variety highlights just how risky and unstable our situation is,” Tedros said at the commencement of the three-day summit.

“Omicron exemplifies why the world needs a new pandemic agreement.

“Another wake-up call isn’t necessary. We should all be acutely aware of the virus’s menace. However, Omicron’s appearance serves as a reminder that, while many of us believe we’re done with Covid-19, we’re not.

“Unless you, the nations of the globe, can get together and declare, ‘Never again,’ it will all happen again.”

This World Health Assembly conference — the WHO’s decision-making body, which includes all 194 member states — is a once-in-a-lifetime special session on how to deal with the next epidemic.

The process’s final result is expected to take effect in 2024.

WHO member states agree to form “an intergovernmental negotiating body (INB) to draft and negotiate a WHO convention, agreement, or other international instrument on pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response,” according to the draft resolution.

The INB must hold its first meeting by March 1 of the following year to elect two co-chairs and four vice-chairs.

In 2023, at the usual World Health Assembly annual meeting, a progress report will be presented, with the final outcome being offered for discussion at the WHA in 2024.