At a time when relations between Moscow and the US-led NATO military alliance were deteriorating, Russia and the US announced their newest nuclear weapons count.

The Russian Foreign Ministry released its latest report on “the overall number of strategic offensive arms” on Monday, a tally that both Moscow and Washington are mandated to do every six months under their bilateral New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), which went into effect in 2011.

The agreement sets limits and reciprocal verification mechanisms on the world’s two largest nuclear weapons stockpiles, and it was on the verge of collapsing when former President Donald Trump left office on January 20 without renewing it before its 10-year deadline of February 5. However, two days before the deadline, incoming President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin agreed to extend the treaty.

Russia counted 527 deployed intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), deployed submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs), and heavy bombers, 1,458 warheads on deployed ICBMs, SLBMs, and nuclear warheads for deployed heavy bombers, as well as 742 deployed and non-deployed ICBM launchers, deployed and non-deployed SLBM launchers, and deployed and non-deployed heavy bombers.

According to the report, the United States has 665 deployed ICBMs, deployed SLBMs, and heavy bombers, 1,389 warheads on deployed ICBMs, deployed SLBMs, and nuclear warheads on deployed heavy bombers, as well as 800 deployed and non-deployed ICBM launchers, deployed and non-deployed SLBMs, and deployed and non-deployed heavy bombers.

As part of the New START agreement, the State Department disclosed identical numbers last month.

Both powers are limited to 700 deployed ICBMs, deployed SLBMs, and heavy bombers; 1,550 deployed ICBM, deployed SLBM, and nuclear warheads counted for deployed heavy bombers; and 800 deployed and non-deployed ICBM launchers, deployed and non-deployed SLBM launchers, and deployed and non-deployed heavy bombers.

Despite the fact that both Washington and Moscow continue to agree on the other’s loyalty to the last remaining nuclear treaty between them, tensions have emerged as Russia’s relationship with the NATO coalition deteriorates.

