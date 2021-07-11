As Moldova counts votes in a parliamentary election, pro-Europeans are in the lead.

President Maia Sandu’s pro-European party was in the lead as vote counting began in Moldova’s quick parliamentary elections, which she called to strengthen her position against pro-Russia groups.

According to the electoral commission, Sandu’s centre-right Action and Solidarity (PAS) party was leading with more than 44 percent of the vote, with more than 40 percent of the ballots counted as of 10:30 p.m. (1930 GMT).

The party’s major adversaries, the socialist-communist coalition led by former Kremlin-backed president Igor Dodon and former president Vladimir Voronin, received approximately 33% of the vote.

Sandu said she voted for reform in the small ex-Soviet republic afflicted by poverty and corruption, casting her ballot in the capital Chisinau.

Sandu told journalists after the vote, “I voted for an honest parliament to work with, for a parliament that will pick honest people, competent people.”

As he cast his ballot, her predecessor Dodon, whom she defeated last year, advised against voting for people who would “hand over the country to exterior control.”

The country of around 2.6 million people, sandwiched between Ukraine and EU member Romania, has long been divided over whether to strengthen ties with the European Union or maintain Soviet-era connections with Moscow.

Sandu dissolved parliament in April and called the snap poll after legislators loyal to Dodon blocked her promises of reform after her election victory in November.

Many Moldovans, who have seen their country rocked by political crises and corruption scandals in recent years, were moved by the 49-year-old former World Bank economist’s pledges of honesty and competence.

“Perhaps we will have a parliament that considers Moldova. Ana Olari, a 40-year-old confectioner, told AFP, “For the sake of our children, for a bright future.”

Sandu, who also served as Prime Minister for a short time, has become a “figure of transformation” for many Moldovans, according to Alexei Tulbure, a political analyst and the country’s former UN ambassador.

The election saw more than 48 percent of eligible voters cast ballots. This was a larger turnout than in the first round of the presidential election, but lower than the second round runoff, which had a 53 percent turnout.

In order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, voters were required to wear masks and have their temperatures taken at polling locations.

The election featured twenty parties and two electoral blocs.

They must acquire seats in the unicameral legislature, where 101 legislators are elected, by crossing criteria of 5% and 7% of the vote, respectively. Brief News from Washington Newsday.