As migrants seek an alternative to settling in the United States, Mexico is seeing an increase in asylum applications.

As the United States re-enforced a Trump-era policy known as “Remain in Mexico,” Mexico is seeing an increase in asylum applications from migrants seeking alternatives to staying in the United States.

When President Joe Biden took office, the policy was put on hold. Asylum seekers must wait in Mexico while their cases are investigated.

According to the Associated Press, Mexico began allowing asylum seekers to apply for humanitarian visas at its southern border just days before the policy was re-instituted by Mexico and the United States.

The old approach overwhelmed the city of Tapachula, and migrants complained of being unable to find job. As a result, Mexico has had to devise new measures to deal with migrants. According to the National Immigration Institute, the new plan will relocate migrants across Mexico to other states and allow them to work lawfully for a year on a humanitarian visa.

In addition to re-enforcing the “Remain in Mexico” policy, the United States will vaccinate migrants registered in the program to help with housing costs.

While only a small number of asylum seekers may be granted humanitarian visas, Tonatiuh Guillen, who led the immigration institute during President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s first months in office, said, “it is a very significant change when compared to the confrontation the National Guard had with the caravans a few months ago and the severe experiences of control that migrants and asylum seekers faced.”

Some people didn't feel the same way. "It's an impromptu response," said Enrique Vidal Olascoaga, a lawyer for the Fray Matias de Cordova Center, a Tapachula-based nonprofit that assists migrants. "They have people who are utterly unaware of the situation and believe they can move them like commodities." The consequences of this policy change are uncertain, especially since many migrants still want to reach the United States, but will do so from places closer to the border.

Thousands of people, predominantly Haitians, have been sleeping under trees and in the parking lot of Tapachula's soccer stadium in recent days. They wait for buses that the Mexican government will use to transport migrants to other places, hoping for humanitarian visas but not knowing where they'll go—or even if they'll get them at all.