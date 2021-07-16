As migrants flood the country, Lithuania accuses Belarus of “mass vengeance” over EU sanctions.

According to the Associated Press, Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte accused Belarus of “mass retribution over EU sanctions as migrants rush into Lithuania.”

She told the Associated Press that organized mass immigration is a kind of retaliation. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, she claimed, was attempting to exert pressure on Lithuania’s infrastructure and politics.

“Not only criminals, but also regimes, make advantage of immigrants. “I feel terrible for them because they are being used for the benefit of individuals who don’t care about people,” Simonyte remarked.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

In the schoolyard where he spends the majority of his time, Mustafa Hussein Hamad kicked a soiled ball between two old tires. After traveling through the night through the deep woods into Lithuania from Belarus, he and dozens of other refugees are penned up at an old school.

“I paid $1,400 after a friend told me about this new method to Europe,” said the Baghdad-born 20-year-old as he waited in the run-down two-story classroom that houses 160 people. “They claimed it is a wonderful shortcut by flying to Minsk,” he added, recounting his trip from Iraq to a better life in the European Union.

The structure is one of many that Lithuania hastily transformed to house hundreds of migrants from the Middle East and Africa, an inflow that Lithuanian officials allege was triggered by Belarusian authorities as part of a “hybrid war” against the EU.

As migrants cross the border and materialize in the woods in front of Lithuanian border guards, find residents gathering mushrooms, or just walk into towns, daily numbers sometimes approach triple digits. In recent weeks, more over 1,700 people have arrived, compared to only 80 for the entire year of 2020.

The influx, according to Lithuania, is a retaliatory act by Lukashenko. Since his reelection to a sixth term in an August 2020 election that the West called rigged, the autocratic leader has cracked down on opposition protests in his country.

Belarus diverted a passenger plane to Minsk in May to arrest a dissident journalist, and the EU retaliated with harsh fines for what it called an act of air piracy. Lukashenko, for his part, has ordered the suspension of cooperation with the. This is a condensed version of the information.