As Mexico’s midterm election violence rages, a man throws his severed head at a voting station.

According to Reuters, a man tossed a severed head into a voting station in Tijuana, Mexico, on Sunday, the latest in one of Mexico’s bloodiest elections in recent years.

The individual had fled away, according to local authorities, although they did not say if he had been apprehended. They also discovered plastic bags containing human remains and severed hands near the polling place.

Reuters reported that Although the head was thrown at the voting station, it was unclear whether the violence was related to the present election.

Since the beginning of the election season in September, 91 lawmakers have been killed, according to security firm Etellekt. According to Reuters, attacks have increased by 17.5 percent during the previous election campaign in 2017-2018.

According to security specialists, gangs are responsible for the majority of electoral violence in Mexico. Gangs try to sway election results in their favor in order to secure drug trafficking control and other illegal activity.

According to Etellekt, there were 152 political assassinations in the ten months leading up to the July election in 2018. Before Andrés Manuel López Obrador was elected president, 26 of them were in the final two weeks of the campaign.

Obrador was elected in December 2018 and campaigned on a promise to curb violence. According to Reuters, Mexico’s overall homicide rate reached a new high that year, and it continued to rise over the next two years.

Abel Murrieta, a mayoral candidate who was murdered in broad daylight at point-blank range in May while passing out campaign brochures, was one of the politicians assassinated this year. His death, according to Etellekt, was the 83rd political assassination since September.

According to Etellekt, many other politicians have received death threats or have been threatened with violence, prompting at least 18 candidates to withdraw from political races. Cristina Delgado, an opposition politician planned to run for mayor of a municipality in southern Mexico adjacent to Oaxaca City, for example, did not register to run after receiving a death threat in January.

According to local media, the threat came from an unnamed individual, who left a note for Delgado in the municipality’s main square, along with a severed pig’s head.

