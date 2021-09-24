As Mexican police enter the makeshift camp, Haitian migrants fear deportation.

Fears of deportation grew among Haitian migrants camping near the US border in northern Mexico on Thursday, following the unexpected presence of scores of police officers at the site.

Immigration officers stormed a temporary Haitian camp near the US border in Ciudad Acuna, ordering residents to return to the location where they had submitted their refugee applications, which many refused to do.

Many would be forced to return to Tapachula, Mexico, near the Guatemalan border, where tens of thousands of migrants are awaiting documents that will allow them to continue north.

When encouraged by a Mexican government official who entered the park where migrants are camped out, one of the Haitians remarked, “We don’t want to go to Tapachula, boss.”

“There we are suffering, sleeping in the square, in the street,” the unidentified man continued.

Migrants having refugee status would be able to legally stay in the country while waiting to cross into the United States without fear of being deported.

One of the hundreds of migrants waiting impatiently to see what would happen wondered, “Are they going to deport us or kick us out of here?”

Around 50 police trucks came Thursday near a park in Ciudad Acuna where migrants have been camping for almost a week, setting off alarms.

“In my country, I have nothing. “What am I going to do?” says the narrator. Sonia, a Haitian woman, expressed her thoughts.

The police convoy came to a halt beside the Rio Grande River, which hundreds of Haitians cross everyday for food and supplies between the US and Mexican sides of the border.

According to an officer, the police have simply been requested to deploy at this time and not to make any arrests.

While a helicopter circled overhead, police closed the park’s gates, preventing more people or vehicles from entering.

The migrants, some of whom are carrying children or belongings on their backs, have not been expelled from the campsite or prevented from crossing the Rio Grande.

“We’ve come to organize care for this group of people who are in a precarious condition. Commissioner Francisco Garduno of the National Migration Institute told reporters, “Respect for these people is guaranteed.”

“The Mexican government will offer air and land transportation to enable migrants to return to the states from where they fled, continue their procedure, or facilitate their safe return to their countries of origin,” he stated.

A large number of Haitians. Brief News from Washington Newsday.