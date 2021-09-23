As Mexican police deploy, Haitian migrants fear deportation.

Fears of deportation grew among Haitian migrants camping near the US border in northern Mexico on Thursday, following the unexpected presence of scores of police officers at the site.

One of the hundreds of migrants waiting impatiently to see what would happen wondered, “Are they going to deport us or kick us out of here?”

Around 50 police trucks came early Thursday near a park in Ciudad Acuna where migrants had been living for almost a week, causing panic.

“In my country, I have nothing. “What am I going to do?” says the narrator. Sonia, a Haitian woman, expressed her thoughts.

The deployment came after Mexican immigration officials stated that the foreigners should return to the location where they filed their asylum claims to complete the process.

These papers allow migrants to stay in Mexico legally and escape deportation while awaiting entry to the United States.

The police convoy came to a halt beside the Rio Grande River, which hundreds of Haitians cross everyday for food and supplies between the US and Mexican sides of the border.

According to an officer, the police have simply been requested to deploy at this time and not to make any arrests.

While a helicopter circled overhead, police closed the park’s gates, preventing more people or vehicles from entering.

The migrants, some of whom are carrying children or belongings on their backs, have not been expelled from the campsite or prevented from crossing the Rio Grande.

“We’ve come to organize care for this group of people who are in a precarious condition. Commissioner Francisco Garduno of the National Migration Institute told reporters, “Respect for these people is guaranteed.”

“The Mexican government will offer air and land transportation to enable migrants to return to the states from where they fled, continue their procedure, or facilitate their safe return to their countries of origin,” he stated.

Many would be forced to return to Tapachula, near the Guatemalan border, where tens of thousands of migrants are awaiting paperwork that will allow them to continue north.

Many Haitians have gone overland from Chile and Brazil, where they sought asylum following the 2010 earthquake in Haiti, which killed an estimated 200,000 people.

The United Nations has issued a warning that persons with genuine asylum claims may be at risk as a result of President Joe Biden’s administration’s decision to return Haitians by plane from the Texas border city of Del Rio. Brief News from Washington Newsday.