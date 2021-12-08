As Merkel steps down, Scholz promises a ‘New Beginning’ for Germany.

After 16 years under Angela Merkel’s leadership, Olaf Scholz was sworn in as Germany’s next chancellor on Wednesday, promising a “fresh beginning” for Europe’s largest economy with his centre-left-led coalition.

As a fourth wave of the coronavirus outbreak rages, Scholz was formally named the country’s ninth postwar leader by President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who encouraged him to “guarantee that the pandemic does not keep us firmly in its grip for another year.”

The former finance minister, who received 395 of the 707 votes cast in the lower house of the Bundestag, has promised broad “continuity” with Merkel while making Germany greener and fairer.

Scholz removed his black corona mask to respond “yes” when asked by parliament speaker Baerbel Bas if he accepted the election, and subsequently received bouquets of flowers from all parliamentary groupings save the far-right AfD.

Scholz led his Social Democrats to victory in the September 26 election, an outcome that had been believed inconceivable at the start of the year due to the party’s festering splits and dwindling popularity.

The 63-year-old, who made imitating Merkel’s manner and substance a winning approach, has now put together Germany’s first national “traffic light” coalition with the Greens and the liberal Free Democrats, dubbed after their respective colors.

Their four-year agreement, signed late last month, is dubbed “Dare for More Progress,” a nod to the landmark 1969 commitment by Social Democratic chancellor Willy Brandt to “Dare for More Democracy.”

“We have an opportunity for a fresh beginning for Germany,” Scholz told his party over the weekend as it voted 99 percent in favor of the coalition deal.

The coalition aspires to reduce carbon emissions, modernize citizenship rules, raise the minimum wage, and have Germany join a small group of countries around the world that have legalized marijuana.

Scholz was praised by French President Emmanuel Macron, who promised that “we will write the next chapter together,” while EU Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen expressed her enthusiasm for cooperation for a “strong Europe.”

Scholz’s office said that he will travel to Paris and Brussels on Friday to meet with Macron, von der Leyen, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Putin said Russia was eager to cooperate with the new government to “advance bilateral ties to a new level,” while Xi Jinping said China was willing to work with Scholz to “promote bilateral ties to a new level.”

After the business-driven pragmatism of the last foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, has promised to take a stronger stance with totalitarian governments like Russia and China.