As Medvedev wins the US Open, Djokovic’s Grand Slam bid is shattered.

With a straight sets victory in the US Open final on Sunday, Daniil Medvedev destroyed Novak Djokovic’s Grand Slam record, depriving the world number one a record-breaking 21st major men’s singles trophy.

Djokovic was defeated 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 by Russia’s second-ranked Medvedev, who prevented the first calendar-year Grand Slam since 1969 and kept Djokovic equal with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal atop the career Slam title record.

Medvedev, the runner-up at the 2019 US Open, earned his first Grand Slam championship in his third Slam final, a repeat of the Australian Open final, which the 34-year-old Serbian won in straight sets to begin his Slam quest in February.

Djokovic’s effort to win the US, French, and Australian Opens, as well as Wimbledon, in the same year for the first time since Rod Laver achieved it 52 years ago fell short at the final hurdle, in front of a crowd of 23,700 at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Djokovic missed out on a fourth US Open victory and will enter 2022 tied for the most men’s Slam titles with “Big Three” opponents Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, who were also injured.

Instead of joining legends Rod Laver and Don Budge in completing the first men’s Slam in 1938, Djokovic became the third player, after Australians Jack Crawford in 1933 and Lew Hoad in 1956, to lose in the final match while attempting to complete the Slam.

After Yevgeny Kafelnikov at the 1996 French Open and 1999 Australian Open, and Marat Safin at the 2000 US Open and 2005 Australian Open, Medvedev became the third Russian man to win a Grand Slam title.

In the most important of Djokovic’s 1,176 career matches, he produced two unforced forehand errors in the first game, giving Medvedev a break.

Djokovic saved two break points to keep the third game alive, but Medvedev fought back to win the first set in 36 minutes, never facing a break point.

It was Djokovic’s fifth match in a row in which he had lost the first set.

In the first set, Medvedev only dropped three points on his serve, but he dropped that many in his opening service game in the second.

Djokovic, on the other hand, missed his first three break points of the match, and Medvedev was able to tie the contest at 1-1.

In the fourth game, Medvedev hit a backhand wide to offer Djokovic a break chance, but he netted a forehand volley and drew his racquet back in rage as if to smash the ball.

Djokovic destroyed his racket after botching a forehand in the next point. Brief News from Washington Newsday.