As London is hit by a strong pound, US stocks open lower.

Markets in the United States began lower Wednesday, but remained near record highs, while London dipped due to the strong pound, as rising UK inflation fueled speculation about a Bank of England interest rate hike.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the tech-heavy Nasdaq also fell in early trading, and Europe’s FTSE 100 remained in the red by mid-afternoon.

Annual inflation in the United Kingdom surged to a near decade high of 4.2 percent in October, according to data released early Wednesday.

The news sent the pound soaring as markets priced in a Bank of England interest rate hike in December, bolstered by Tuesday’s optimistic UK jobless figures.

“Stock markets have been failing to generate a good results season recently as inflation and interest rates have topped investors’ concerns for the next months,” according to OANDA analyst Craig Erlam.

“The days of bad news (data) becoming good news and central bank inaction keeping equity markets afloat are long gone.”

That was less true on the other side of the Atlantic in Europe, where European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde has resisted calls for rate hikes as far out as 2023.

“The reality check will be the progression of inflation next year,” her deputy Luis de Guindos told Bloomberg TV on Wednesday.

“If you look at the drivers, the transitory nature of these drivers of inflation is fairly evident,” he added, implying that the eurozone’s monetary policy will remain unchanged for the time being.

By mid-afternoon, Frankfurt and Paris were both marginally higher, while the euro was down against the pound and the dollar.

In addition, Turkey’s currency dropped to a new low against the dollar as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan promised to “remove the interest rate burden off residents” despite high inflation.

As traders processed increased US crude stockpiles, oil prices fell, reflecting lower demand in the world’s largest crude consumer.

“It’s a mixed picture for European markets,” said Interactive Investor analyst Victoria Scholar, “with the FTSE 100 under pressure… following a jump in the pound against the euro on the back of hot UK inflation numbers.”

“Travel and leisure is at an all-time low… with mounting Covid cases, while banks and basic resources outperform.”

Inflation continues to stoke predictions that central banks around the world may be obliged to tighten monetary policy sooner than planned.

Data released on Tuesday showing a strong US retail sector added to calls for the Federal Reserve to intervene sooner. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.