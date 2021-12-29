As Lebanon waits for an IMF economic deal, progress is slow.

Lebanon is embroiled in an economic crisis dubbed “one of the worst in modern history” by the World Bank, yet officials have yet to reach an international bailout agreement.

Lebanon defaulted on its debt last year, as a result of the financial catastrophe that began in 2019.

Politicians have failed to adopt meaningful reforms to save the Mediterranean country, and many blame the catastrophe on the ruling elite and central bank practices.

What’s holding up work on a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to release vital donor funds?

Lebanon’s GDP has dropped from $55 billion in 2018 to $20.5 billion in 2021, a “brutal contraction” that the World Bank says is “typically associated with crises or wars.”

Negotiations with the IMF began in May 2020, but they stalled after two months due to disagreements about the size of financial losses.

After the inauguration of a new government led by Prime Minister Najib Mikati, talks restarted in September of this year.

Officials from Lebanon have yet to present a bargaining proposal.

According to Deputy Prime Minister Saade Chami, who is leading Lebanon’s IMF negotiation team, they have since agreed that financial sector losses total roughly $69 billion.

In just two years, the Lebanese pound has lost more than 90% of its value, and four out of five Lebanese live below the UN’s poverty line.

Despite the fact that the official value of the pound remains at 1,507 to the dollar, the central bank has used a variety of exchange rates to combat the currency’s depreciation on the black market.

Without an IMF deal and political unity, central bank governor Riad Salameh said this month that unification of the multiple rates “would not be conceivable,” adding that $12-15 billion was needed to jumpstart recovery.

Early in December, Lebanese officials met with IMF delegates to discuss “economic policies that will be a key component of the finance program that Lebanon may get,” according to Chami.

He noted that one of the subjects covered was the restructuring of Lebanon’s banking industry, which has long been a demand of donors.

“We need to draft a comprehensive economic recovery plan in collaboration with the IMF, which will be given to the (IMF’s) financial board for approval,” Chami added.

Chami noted that the Lebanese government, which has been unable to meet since October owing to a political impasse over the fate of probes into the August 2020 Beirut port blast, must also approve a pact.

He predicted that Lebanon would see "solid benefits" soon.