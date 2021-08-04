As Lebanon commemorates the one-year anniversary of the deadly blast, there is grief and rage.

On the one-year anniversary of a cataclysmic explosion that wrecked Beirut, Lebanon is filled with grief over the lives lost and wrath over the impunity for the country’s worst peacetime calamity at a time when its economy was already in shambles.

A stock of ammonium nitrate fertiliser improperly placed at the city’s port exploded shortly after 6:00 p.m. on August 4, 2020, leaving swaths of the Lebanese capital appearing like a battle zone.

At least 214 people were killed in one of the world’s largest non-nuclear explosions, which leveled entire neighborhoods and left an indelible mark on the nation’s psyche while deepening the country’s economic depression.

With more than half of the country living in poverty, former colonial power France hopes to raise humanitarian help at a UN-hosted international summit on the anniversary’s day. Emmanuel Macron, the French president, intends to raise $350 million.

Survivors and families of the deceased have organized vigils, prayers, rituals, and marches to remember those who died in the disaster, which sent shockwaves as far as Cyprus.

Commuters were crushed to death, and residents lacerated by supersonic shards of glass bled out in their homes. Port workers were buried under gutted grain silos, firefighters battling the fire that preceded the blast were pulverized, commuters were crushed to death, and residents lacerated by supersonic shards of glass bled out in their homes.

Many people will stay at home on what has been called a national day of mourning, but the shock of last year quickly gave way to indignation, which has only intensified with each passing day that the crime goes unpunished.

To escape prosecution, the country’s already loathed political elite has concealed behind its declared immunity, delaying the work of the chief investigating judge at every turn.

Relatives of bomb victims held a press conference on Monday, urging authorities to restore immunity within three days or face “breaking bones” in impending protests.

“We’ve had enough of routine and quiet protests… “Beware of our rage,” urged Ibrahim Hoteit, a family spokesperson.

One demonstration is expected to end in front of parliament, where no steps have been taken to accept accountability.

Human Rights Watch published a detailed report accusing the Lebanese authorities of “criminal incompetence,” while Amnesty International accused them of “shamelessly impeding” justice.

Hundreds of tonnes of fertiliser were haphazardly stored in the same warehouse as tonnes of fireworks and rolls of detonating cord, among other deadly goods, according to foreign and Lebanese intelligence files reviewed by AFP.

The studies, which all date from last year, show that welding work was to blame. Brief News from Washington Newsday.