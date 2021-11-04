As Kyiv fears a Russian troop buildup, Joe Biden’s photo with Ukraine’s president has been mocked.

A photo of President Joe Biden and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, discussing the threat presented by Moscow has been mocked by a prominent Russian politician.

On Tuesday, the Ukrainian president tweeted a photo of himself with Biden taken on the sidelines of the COP26 climate summit.

“We discussed the security situation in the Donbass when talking to @POTUS in Glasgow,” Zelenskiy wrote in Ukrainian, according to a translation, referring to Kyiv’s concerns over a Russian force buildup near its border.

The US “continues to support territorial integrity and reforms” in Ukraine, according to Zelenskiy.

However, Alexei Pushkov, a senator from the Perm region who was once the head of the Russian parliament's lower house's foreign affairs committee, used his Telegram channel to mock the meeting and Zelenskiy's attitude.

Pushkov tweeted an item from the Russian website Izvestia that quoted the Daily Mail as saying “Zelenskiy corners Biden” to discuss tensions between Kyiv and Moscow.

Pushkov said to his 23,000 followers, “Zelenskiy glared at Biden so much, his face expressing such genuine delight, as if this is the happiest moment in his life.” “Perhaps seeing Biden brings him the greatest joy? After all, to each his own.” Izvestia later reported on Pushkov’s Telegram comments, adding that the meeting between the Ukrainian and US presidents was not mentioned in Biden’s public calendar.

In response to Moscow’s 2014 takeover of Crimea and the conflict in the Donbass region, Kyiv placed hundreds of significant Russian people on a sanctions list in 2016. In the area, Moscow-backed separatists have been fighting Ukrainian government forces. In 2014, the United States sanctioned Puskhkov.

Ukraine has reported this week that Russia has left military units near its border after training exercises, claiming that there are approximately 90,000 troops in the area.

Moscow is “transferring and stockpiling military units for the purpose of maintaining tension in the region,” according to Ukraine’s Defense Ministry. This is a condensed version of the information.