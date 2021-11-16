As Kane fires England to Qatar, the Swiss beat Italy for a World Cup ticket.

After being held to a goalless draw by Northern Ireland in Belfast on Monday, Italy missed out on automatic qualification for next year’s World Cup, relinquishing top spot in Group C to Switzerland, which defeated Bulgaria 4-0.

While Roberto Mancini’s side could only stumble to a tie, the Swiss went on a rampage in Lucerne to book their ticket to Qatar.

They’ll face England, the nation the Italians defeated in the Euro 2020 final in July, with a furious Harry Kane scoring four goals in 15 minutes to seal qualification.