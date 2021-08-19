As Kabul battles Taliban rule, images of women are vandalized.

Women’s images have been covered up or vandalized on stores throughout Kabul, a sign of the Afghan capital’s fast changing face in the days since the Taliban seized power.

After a fast onslaught that saw the former government’s provincial strongholds around the country fall like dominoes in a matter of days, the new regime’s fighters grabbed control of the capital on Sunday.

Only the anxiety running through areas still to fall under their authority slowed the advance, with Afghans fearing a recurrence of the Taliban’s notoriously severe treatment of women during the previous period of power.

Hundreds of once-forbidden beauty parlors have flourished across Kabul in the two decades since the US-led assault that deposed that administration in 2001.

They’ve done make-up and manicures for a clientele of women who’ve spent their lives feeling forced to hide every inch of their bodies from public view.

However, when Taliban forces drew in on the city, at least one of these establishments began whitewashing their outside walls to hide advertisements depicting smiling women dressed in bridal garb.

Another shuttered salon had its walls defiled with black spray paint to disguise the faces of its models, as a Taliban fighter patrolled the street outside with an assault rifle slung over his shoulder on Tuesday.

The Taliban were known for barring girls from education, prohibiting women from working in close proximity to men, and publicly stoning women suspected of adultery to death between 1996 and 2001.

It also developed religious police to combat “vice” as a result of its ultra-strict interpretation of sharia law.

The organization has committed to respect women’s rights after regaining power.

Women will not be obliged to wear the all-covering burqa, according to a representative for the group in Qatar, though he did not specify what dress would be permitted.

Suhail Shaheen also stated that the organization would allow women to attend universities.

Another Taliban spokesperson stated that the Taliban were “committed to allowing women to work in accordance with Islamic principles,” but did not elaborate.

These pledges, however, have been met with skepticism by Afghans and the international world.

The Taliban’s march has been accompanied by accusations of unwed women and widows being forced to marry combatants – reports that a spokesman denounced as “poisonous lies.”

Demonstrations in favor of Afghan people, particularly women and girls, have taken place in places all over the world.

The United States, the European Union, and other nations have released a joint statement. Brief News from Washington Newsday.