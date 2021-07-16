As Joe Biden prepares to impose sanctions on Hong Kong, China snubs a top US diplomat.

According to reports, China has declined to meet with Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman during a planned visit. The meeting would have been the two superpowers’ first senior-level talks since a tense meeting in Alaska in March.

The move comes as Reuters reported that Washington is poised to retaliate against Beijing for its intervention in Hong Kong’s democracy.

The Financial Times claimed on Friday, citing four anonymous sources, that Washington had canceled the diplomat’s trip to Tianjin after China declined to meet with her counterpart, Le Yucheng. In the latest diplomatic snub between the two giants, China proposed a meeting with Xie Feng, the number five foreign ministry official in charge of US issues.

Sherman planned to visit following a trip to Japan, South Korea, and Mongolia, according to the State Department, but no mention of China was made. Following the news, sources told Reuters that the US was planning to slap sanctions on Chinese officials over Hong Kong and issue a warning to multinational corporations operating there about the deteriorating situation.

The last time two senior members of each administration met was in March in Alaska, where Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Yang Jiechi, China’s top foreign policy official, got into a spat. Yang told Blinken privately at the end of the meeting that he would welcome a follow-up in China, to which the secretary of state replied, “Thank you.” When Yang inquired if this meant he would pay Yang a visit, Blinken said, “Thank you means thank you,” implying that the US was not willing to conduct another meeting. China underlined its displeasure with US sanctions just before the Alaska summit.

Similar diplomatic snubs occurred earlier in 2021, when Beijing turned down numerous requests for Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to meet with General Xu Qiliang, China’s top military leader. China had previously proposed a meeting with the defense minister, who is a lower-ranking official in the Chinese administration.

Since the history of diplomatic meetings made it clear that Sherman should meet, Evan Medeiros, a China expert at Georgetown University, told the Financial Times that Beijing was “playing games” with Washington. This is a condensed version of the information.