As Japan’s ancient monarchy shrinks, the country faces a royal dilemma.

Due to a shortage of eligible emperors, Japan’s imperial family is on the verge of extinction, but some experts claim solutions presented in a government study to boost the diminishing number of royals are out of date.

Because women are excluded from the throne under male-only succession rules, Emperor Naruhito, 61, will be succeeded by his nephew Prince Hisahito, rather than his only child Princess Aiko, in the future.

However, if Hisahito, who is 15 years old, does not have a son, the royal family will run out of male heirs to carry on the bloodline, which extends back over 2,600 years.

According to polls, the population broadly supports the concept of a woman becoming empress, a position that has no political power under Japan’s post-World War II constitution but is symbolically significant.

Conservative lawmakers and citizens, who admire the royals as the perfect model of a patriarchal Japanese family, put pressure on the royals to conform to long-held tradition, making female succession improbable any time soon.

Officials are pondering possible remedies to the problem, and a specially commissioned council made two recommendations to the government last week.

One is to allow royal ladies who marry outside the family to preserve their titles and official responsibilities. They must now quit the family, as former princess Mako Komuro did after marrying her university sweetheart in October.

The second is to allow men from 11 former royal branches that were dissolved as part of postwar changes to “rejoin” the direct line through adoption.

Male lineage regulations should be retained at least until Prince Hisahito becomes Emperor, according to the panel’s conclusion.

But, as history professor Makoto Okawa of Chuo University in Tokyo told AFP, its ideals are “not at all based on the existing family system in Japan or beliefs about gender equality.”

“I believe the public is questioning what’s wrong with Princess Aiko succeeding to the throne,” said Okawa, an imperial historian.

Traditionalists claim that Japan should maintain its “unbroken imperial line,” but Okawa argues that their rationale is incorrect because Aiko, who turned 20 this year, is both the emperor’s direct descendant and older than her cousin Hisahito.

The panel’s ideas, according to Hideya Kawanishi, an associate professor of Japanese history at Nagoya University, “would not solve the problem fundamentally.”

He believes that some married ladies may not want to live a constrained royal life, and that adopting male family members who grew up as regular people would be difficult.

