As it approaches a vaccine milestone, Fiji will reopen for tourism.

After reaching a vaccine milestone on Saturday, Fiji will ease Covid-19 restrictions and declare its reopening to foreign travel.

Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama said changes to the country’s virus limitations would be announced on Sunday afternoon after 80 percent of the adult population had taken two doses of the Covid-19 vaccination.

“Three weeks in advance of schedule! I’m grateful to everyone who has put in the effort to make Fiji a safer place “In a tweet, Bainimarama stated.

“At home, I’ll announce the relaxation of Covid restrictions and our aim to reopen Fiji to the rest of the globe.”

Fiji will resume travel to “green list” destinations such as Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Canada, South Korea, Singapore, and parts of the United States once the aim is met, officials said last month.

Under the previously established strategy, visitors must be completely vaccinated and test negative for Covid-19 before leaving.

They would stay in designated zones once they arrived in Fiji, where all contacts, from hotel personnel to tour operators, would be properly vaccinated.

Reviving tourism, which accounts for 40% of Fiji’s GDP, is considered as critical to managing rising poverty in the nation of less than one million people, according to government estimates.

Before the advent of the Delta variety in April, the South Pacific nation had been free of Covid for a year.

The outbreak’s case count peaked in July, with around 1,200 new infections every day.

On Saturday, only 40 cases were reported.