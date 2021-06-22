As Israelis and Palestinians fight over possible evictions, four people have been arrested and twenty have been hurt.

According to the Associated Press, Israeli police arrested four persons in Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah area after a brawl broke out between Palestinians and Jewish settler groups aiming to evict several Palestinian families. Twenty Palestinians were hurt, according to the Red Crescent.

Stones, chairs, and fireworks were thrown from both sides during the brawl. The Red Crescent reported that 16 of the victims treated by its staff were tear-gassed and pepper-sprayed.

Rubber-coated bullets harmed others, and two people were hurt, including an elderly man who was hit in the head.

For decades, settlers have fought to expel Palestinian families from their houses in the densely populated Palestinian areas just beyond the Old City’s walls.

The area is known as the Holy Basin, and Jewish locals maintain that Jews controlled the territory before Israel was founded in 1948. Under Israeli legislation, Jews are permitted to return that land, but Palestinians who lost land in the 1948 conflict do not have the same rights.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The looming evictions fuelled protests and violence in the run-up to Israel’s 11-day Gaza war last month, and they’ll be a litmus test for the country’s new ruling coalition, which includes three pro-settler parties but is aiming to keep the Palestinian issue off the table to minimize internal splits.

Who sparked the brawl was unknown. Officials stated fireworks were shot at police stations and citizens’ homes, and that “many Molotov bombs and stones were thrown.” A woman was reportedly hurt when a stone struck her in the back, according to authorities.

Israelis threw stones at one of the Red Crescent’s ambulances, and Israeli soldiers sprayed skunk water on another of the service’s ambulances, according to the Red Crescent.

The eruption of violence is the latest friction in Sheikh Jarrah, where weeks of unrest captured international attention ahead of the 11-day Israel-Hamas war last month. The cease-fire took effect on May 21, but the long-running campaign by Jewish settlers to evict dozens of Palestinian families continues.

And so the cycle of tension endures, in a stark early test for Israel’s new coalition government, which is just over a week old.

At the helm under a rotation agreement is Prime Minister Naftali Bennett,. This is a brief summary.