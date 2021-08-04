As Israel continues to strike Lebanon after rocket attacks, UN forces plead for calm.

A new, relentless escalation along the tense border between Israel and Lebanon has the United Nations peacekeeping team responsible with regulating the crisis asking for calm.

The violence was first reported on Wednesday, when rockets were fired from Lebanese territory across the disputed Blue Line into Israel. Sirens were heard in the villages of Qiryat Shemona, Kfar Giladi, and Tel-Hai, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

“Three rockets were fired into Israeli territory from Lebanon. The IDF claimed in a statement that two of them fell on Israeli territory and one did not cross into Israeli territory. “IDF artillery units blasted into Lebanese territory in retaliation.”

The IDF immediately sent out indications that it had carried out two more strikes, bringing the total number of attacks on Lebanon to three in less than two hours.

Meanwhile, the UN Interim Force in Lebanon kept tabs on the developments, which come on the anniversary of a blast that wreaked havoc on Beirut’s port, exacerbating an economic crisis that has only become worse a year later.

In a statement issued to This website, a representative for the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon said, “Just after noon today, UNIFIL received indications that at least two rockets had been fired from Lebanon into Israel.” “The IDF validated the reports and retaliated with artillery fire,” says the statement.

Major General Stefano Del Col, UNIFIL’s Head of Mission and Force Commander, responded by establishing “prompt communication with the parties.” “I advised them to stop firing and use maximum discretion to avoid any escalation, especially on this tragic anniversary,” he said.

“Through our liaison and coordination channels, UNIFIL remains fully engaged with the parties, and we are working with the LAF to ensure prompt follow-up on the ground and to enhance security along the Blue Line,” the statement stated. “It is critical that stability be restored as soon as possible so UNIFIL may begin its investigation.”

The strikes come about two weeks after the IDF launched rockets into Lebanon in retaliation for rocket launches that occurred just hours after Syria accused Israel of conducting airstrikes in the country.

This is a breaking news item that will be updated as more information becomes available. As new information becomes available, it will be put to this page.