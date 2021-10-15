As ISIS wages war across ethnic lines in Afghanistan, Iran warns against “divisive schemes.”

The Iranian Foreign Ministry issued a warning to The Washington Newsday about efforts to destabilize Afghanistan, as the Islamic State militant group (ISIS) claimed responsibility for yet another attack against the country’s Shiite Muslim community, this time involving attackers from other ethnic groups.

On Friday, ISIS’ Khorasan affiliate, ISIS-K, claimed responsibility for a suicide attack at a Shiite Muslim mosque in Kandahar that killed more than 50 worshippers. Anas al-Khorasani and Abu Ali al-Balochi were the assailants’ names, which are probable monikers for the two historical areas that include parts of Afghanistan, Iran, and Pakistan.

The action came a week after jihadists attacked another gathering of Shiite Muslims in the Afghan city of Kunduz, killing up to 100 people and wounded dozens more. ISIS-K later named the attacker as Mohammad al-Uyghuri, indicating a link to Central Asia’s Uyghur minority.

A Sunni Muslim mosque in Kabul’s capital was assaulted a week ago, and while Afghanistan’s now-ruling Taliban try to bring order to the country, Iran, the world’s top Shiite Muslim state, has sent a message.

“Once again, Islam’s enemies tugged the strings of criminal Takfiri terrorists, spilling the blood of a lot of Afghanistan’s oppressed people during Friday prayers,” the Iranian Foreign Ministry stated in a statement to The Washington Newsday.

“The terrorist attack by the Takfiris at the Fatemieh Mosque in Kandahar, which martyred and maimed a huge number of worshippers,” the ministry added. “It prays for patience and heavenly reward for the deceased families and a speedy recovery for those injured in this heinous act,” the ministry said, adding that it “offers condolences to the honored families of the martyrs and the loving people of Afghanistan.” Tehran, too, has issued a warning.

“The Foreign Ministry also warns of attempts by the enemies of the Islamic ummah to foment differences and emphasizes the importance of unity and solidarity among Shias and Sunnis, as well as the rejection of violence and extremism in the name of Islam,” the ministry added.

In the aftermath of the unrest, Iranian officials have advocated for strengthening the defenses of sacred sites, which they hope the Afghans would eventually overcome.

