As Iraqis flee the migrant standoff, a Belarus border camp is cleared.

Hundreds of Iraqis who failed to make the crossing to enter the European Union returned home after a makeshift migrant camp on Belarus’ border with Poland was evacuated, Minsk said Thursday.

After German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke twice by phone with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, hope for de-escalating the crisis, which has seen hundreds of people camped in dangerous conditions on the border for weeks, grew in recent days.

Belarus is accused by the EU of manipulating the border situation in revenge for sanctions imposed on the ex-Soviet republic. Minsk and its primary partner, Russia, have denied the allegations and chastised the EU for refusing to accept migrants attempting to enter the border.

Around 2,000 people, mostly Iraqi Kurds, were stranded in bitter cold at a camp in the woods near the Brouzgui crossing site, attempting to enter EU member Poland.

On Thursday, however, the Belarusian border force announced that the camp had been evacuated, and that the camp’s residents had been relocated “on a voluntary basis” to a nearby reception center, where they were provided hot food and warm clothing.

The camp was photographed appearing abandoned, and Polish authorities confirmed that it had been emptied.

The move took place on the same day that the first repatriation flight from Belarus landed in Iraq, carrying 431 individuals.

“The situation was quite horrible; we had to eat grass and leaves from the trees, and it was extremely cold,” one returning Arbil resident told AFP.

Another indicator of the dire situation at the border was the discovery by a Polish NGO of a Syrian couple who had lost their one-year-old child while sleeping for a month in the border forest.

The flight came a day after Merkel and Lukashenko spoke for the second time, the first time the Belarus president has spoken with a Western leader since last year’s disputed presidential elections.

Lukashenko’s spokeswoman, Natalya Eismont, claimed on Thursday that the country had roughly 7,000 migrants, including those at the border.

She claimed Merkel would negotiate with the EU to create a humanitarian corridor to Germany, and that Belarus would take responsibility for sending 5,000 migrants home if they wanted to go.

Berlin, on the other hand, denied that it had reached an agreement with Lukashenko on the feasibility of such a corridor, stating it “stood by” Poland.

Mateusz Morawiecki, Poland’s prime minister, has previously warned against initiating direct discussions with Minsk, claiming that doing so would legitimize Lukashenko’s dictatorship.

The Polish government has also expressed its opposition to any accord.