As international pressure mounts, security tightens in Sudan’s coup-plagued country.

On Wednesday, Sudanese security forces arrested a large number of anti-coup protestors, increasing the regime’s hold while the international community stepped up sanctions.

Over this week’s military takeover, the World Bank halted aid and the African Union suspended the East African country.

After nocturnal protests in Khartoum, when cops shot tear gas and arrested numerous notable pro-democracy activists, including members of Sudan’s main political party, the Umma Party, armed troops deployed in huge numbers.

After AFP correspondents watched security forces clear rocks and tyres obstructing key roadways in Khartoum, Hady Bashir, a demonstrator, said, “Police forces have demolished all the barricades since Wednesday morning and arrested all the people who stood near them.”

Beyond the capital, demonstrators have set up blockades in Port Sudan to the east, Wad Madani to the south, and Atbara to the north to denounce the country’s latest military coup.

“Every now and then, scattered protests erupt demanding the return of the government,” said Osama Ahmed, a witness from Wad Madani, approximately 186 kilometers (115 miles) south of Khartoum.

Thousands of civilians have continued to demonstrate, screaming “No to military dictatorship,” after top General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan announced the dissolution of the government and established a state of emergency on Monday.

Following calls for a campaign of civil disobedience, shops have stayed closed, and pro-democracy movements have stepped up calls for “million-strong protests” on Saturday.

The African Union (AU) declared Sudan’s military takeover “unconstitutional” on Wednesday and suspended Sudan’s membership in the continent-wide group.

Following the coup, the World Bank cut off aid to the East African country.

Analysts had warned that the coup may jeopardize much-needed international aid that had been unlocked under Hamdok’s administration to help Sudan’s economy, which had been hammered by decades of US sanctions and mismanagement.

Following significant international pressure, Burhan enabled Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who was imprisoned by the military on Monday along with his ministries and civilian members of Sudan’s ruling council, to return home.

However, Hamdok and his wife were returned “under close monitoring” on Tuesday, according to his office, while other ministers and civilian leaders remain in detention.

Western diplomats issued a united statement calling for an urgent face-to-face meeting with Hamdok.

“We continue to recognize the prime minister and his cabinet as the transitional government’s constitutional leaders,” the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, the European Union, and Switzerland said in a joint statement.

The coup comes after a tumultuous two-year transition, which was detailed in an August report.