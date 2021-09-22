As Instagrammers post about their stay at a prison that has been converted into a luxury hotel, there is backlash.

The discovery of a prison-turned-luxury hotel that has become a hotspot for Instagram users has sparked debate online after a Twitter user uploaded many photos taken there.

The tweet, which received over 18,000 likes, sparked a backlash from users who were unhappy with the usage of a prison as a novelty and accused the company of “profiting off of people’s trauma and demise.” One travel influencer, however, has defended the hotel and her photos taken there to This website, citing historical building preservation as a key reason for its existence.

On September 20, Twitter user Anna Seregina, who goes by the handle @touchingcheeses, uploaded images of Instagram posts taken at the luxury hotel Malmaison Oxford in England, writing: “Found a prison that has been turned to an influencer hotel.”

The Malmaison Oxford is part of the Oxford Castle Complex and used to be a prison until 1996, when it was closed and sold to the Malmaison hotel group. Former post offices and churches are among the historic buildings that the firm converts into luxury hotels.

The Oxford Preservation Trust was given £3.8 million by the Heritage Lottery Fund to rebuild other areas of Oxford Castle. Attraction for visitors According to the Hotel Management Network, Unlocked – Oxford Castle is part of the restoration effort and gives costumed tours to Oxford’s lesser-known past with “stories of escape and romance in the historic castle and prison.”

The hotel’s website claims that its “95 rooms and suites were previously your ordinary basic cell.” But, thanks to super-fast Wi-Fi, super-comfy beds, and powerful drench showers that you’ll want to surrender to, they’ve been reformed as exquisite places to lay your head. There are simply the most beautiful and unique hotel rooms in Oxford, putting them on the most sought-after list.”

The structure is listed, so it can’t be demolished and rebuilt, but many people on social media are upset about its usage as a fancy hotel, with ideas for other uses such as a “place for betterment or educating of ex-cons.”

Visitors can spend the night in one of the