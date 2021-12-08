As inflation rises, Brazil raises its interest rate.

Brazil’s central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 150 basis points for the second time in a row on Wednesday, aiming to combat rising inflation even as Latin America’s largest economy remains in recession.

The hike, which was the sixth in a row, met experts’ forecasts. It pushed the Selic rate up to 9.25%, the highest level since mid-2017.

The nine members of the bank’s monetary policy committee voted unanimously in favor of the move, and the bank added in a statement that it expects “another adjustment of similar magnitude” when it concludes its next meeting on February 2.

“It is reasonable for the monetary tightening cycle to move significantly into contraction territory,” the report concluded.

“The committee will stick to its strategy until it has stabilized not just the disinflationary process, but also the anchoring of (inflation) expectations in accordance with its targets.”

As policymakers attempt to correct Brazil’s lagging epidemic recovery, they are crossing perilous waters.

The economy of the South American behemoth is in a slump, having shrunk by 0.4 percent in the second quarter of 2021 and 0.1 percent in the third.

Despite the downturn, the central bank has slammed on the brakes on monetary policy due to rising inflation, which has been exacerbated by both global pricing pressures and Brazil’s own domestic challenges.

In October, the annual inflation rate was 10.67 percent, nearly three times the bank’s target of 3.75 percent.

A number of factors have contributed to rapidly rising prices, including global supply chain bottlenecks, rising oil prices, and pandemic concern.

Droughts have depleted vital hydroelectric dams, and a weak currency, as well as uncertainty surrounding President Jair Bolsonaro’s proposal to change the constitution to free up money in the government’s tight budget for significant social spending.

With the new expenditure measures, critics accuse the far-right president of embracing economic populism.

However, on Wednesday, he earned a victory when Congress passed the first part of the spending amendment, allowing the government to defer court-ordered debt payments.

This will free up 62 billion reais ($11 billion) in 2022, the majority of which will be spent on welfare payments.

The economy has become a big concern for Bolsonaro as he prepares for elections in October, which polls predict he will lose to leftist ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Many Brazilian households are struggling to make ends meet due to double-digit inflation, which is pulling down Bolsonaro's already falling popularity — and pushing his bid for new social expenditure, according to political observers.