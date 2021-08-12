As infighting grows in Sudan, VP Machar’s ex-deputy joins a rival.

Following deadly fighting between the two factions, South Sudanese Vice President Riek Machar’s movement took another hit on Thursday when his deputy quit to join a rival military faction.

At least 32 people were killed when violence erupted on Saturday, just days after Machar’s opponents in the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/Army in Opposition (SPLM/A-IO) announced that he had been deposed as party leader and commander of the country’s armed forces.

South Sudan’s delicate peace process has been jeopardized by infighting.

The East African group IGAD cautioned this week that the SPLM/A-splintering IO’s goes “beyond an intra-party conflict” and has “major immediate and long-term ramifications” for the world’s youngest country.

On Thursday, Henry Odwar, the movement’s deputy chairman and a former mining minister of South Sudan, declared that, following his resignation from the government the day before, he was switching allegiances to General Simon Gatwech Dual, who has led the campaign to depose Machar.

Odwar accused Machar of marginalizing other members in order to “single-handedly” govern the party’s activities in a signed letter seen by AFP, and said the new faction aimed “to drive the movement and design (a) more democratic and people’s centered route.”

Despite years of working together, the two men did not have a close personal relationship and were apparently at odds for some time.

Machar’s authority in the Equatoria area, where his former deputy is based, is expected to be weakened as a result of Odwar’s decision to leave.

Analysts believe Machar’s position is becoming increasingly tenuous as he tries to engage with his erstwhile rival, President Salva Kiir, on a peace process that is already behind schedule.

The 2018 accord brought an end to South Sudan’s five-year civil conflict between Machar’s and Kiir’s forces, which claimed over 400,000 lives. The two men hashed out a power-sharing pact.

However, recent strife inside Machar’s movement has weakened his bargaining position, endangering the peace effort, according to James Okuk, a South Sudanese policy analyst.

“By splintering, (the SPLM/A-IO) becomes a weak partner, and a weak partner is not helpful in terms of implementing the peace agreement,” Okuk told AFP.

“This will give President Kiir the upper hand in controlling the country’s politics.”

The director of the UN mission in South Sudan, Nicholas Haysom, joined IGAD and Kiir’s office in calling for an end to the bloodshed on Thursday.

He asked “all signatory parties, including factions, to work together to amicably resolve their differences.”

The battles. Brief News from Washington Newsday.