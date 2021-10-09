As India’s business recovers, TCS reports a steady quarter.

Tata Consultancy Services, India’s largest software exporter, recorded over 17 percent revenue growth in the third quarter of the year, owing to consistent demand and the recovery of its India business.

The IT behemoth’s net profit for the quarter was 96.24 billion rupees ($1.28 billion), up 28.75 percent from the same period previous year.

Its revenues increased 16.77 percent to 468.67 billion rupees ($6.24 billion) in the same time, owing to excellent development in all of its business sectors.

In the quarter, the company’s major banking and financial services business expanded by 17% to $2 billion in revenue, accounting for 39% of overall revenue.

Despite unfavorable currency conversion rates in the quarter, operating margins remained stable at 25.6 percent year over year, compared to 25.5 percent the previous quarter.

TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan stated in a statement, “The robust and sustained demand climate is a once-in-a-decade opportunity to position ourselves as our customers’ chosen growth and transformation partner.”

TCS’ India business bounced back after a dismal June quarter, with domestic revenues up 20.1 percent year over year.

Its international expansion was spearheaded by North America, which accounts for half of the company’s revenue and grew by 17.4 percent year over year.

Revenues from the United Kingdom and Latin America increased by 15 to 17 percent on a year-over-year basis.

TCS said it hired 43,000 fresh graduates in the first six months of the fiscal year, the most in that time period, and that it planned to hire at least 35,000 more this year.

The company’s board of directors re-appointed Gopinathan as CEO till February 20, 2027.

The board also approved a 7 rupee ($.09) per share interim dividend for shareholders.

TCS was at the forefront of an IT boom that saw India become a global back office as companies from North America and Europe subcontracted work to India, leveraging a competent English-speaking workforce.

Outside of India, the corporation earns more than 80% of its sales from Western markets.

TCS shares closed 1.29 percent higher in Mumbai on Friday, ahead of the report.