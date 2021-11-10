As ‘Illegal and Invalid,’ China rejects a historic US law protecting Taiwan.

China has called a crucial piece of US legislation governing relations with Taiwan “illegal and illegitimate,” claiming it has fought it for more than 40 years. The statute was previously regarded by a senior Biden official as one of Congress’ most significant foreign policy initiatives.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesman for the Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) in Beijing, rejected the Taiwan Relations Act (TRA), a 1979 law that requires the US to provide the island with defensive arms while also maintaining its own capability to resist any attempt to resolve differences across the Taiwan Strait through non-peaceful means.

The TRA is part of the United States’ “one China” policy, which began diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China (PRC) in 1979 and continued an unofficial engagement with Taiwan. The Three Communiques between the United States and the People’s Republic of China, as well as the Six Assurances issued to Taipei by the Reagan administration, form part of this “one China” foundation.

The communiques, which were released in 1972, 1979, and 1982, are considered basic in U.S.-China ties by Beijing. They formally announced, among other things, the transfer of US recognition from Taipei to Beijing. Meanwhile, the assurances, which date back to 1982, included promises not to set a deadline for ending arms sales, not to change its stance on Taiwan’s political status, and not to drive the island into talks with the PRC.

The United States does not take a stand on Taiwan’s sovereignty and considers the island’s status to be uncertain. Importantly, under Beijing’s own “one China” policy, the US acknowledges but does not recognize or accept the PRC’s claim to Taiwan as part of Chinese territory.

“The US’s so-called ‘Taiwan Relations Act’ and ‘Six Assurances’ are a flagrant intervention in China’s internal affairs,” Zhu said during a regular TAO press briefing. “They are completely incorrect, illegal, and ineffective. China has been staunchly opposed to them from the start.” Her comments came after the Pentagon confirmed that a congressional delegation had landed in Taiwan on a diplomatic visit on Tuesday, and after a Pentagon representative claimed the trip was in accordance with the TRA.

