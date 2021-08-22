As Hurricane Sandy approaches, New York’s “Homecoming” concert has been canceled.

New York City canceled a star-studded concert set to commemorate the pandemic’s worst impact on Saturday because to the prospect of severe weather as Hurricane Henri approached.

A booming voice broke off Barry Manilow in the middle of a song, asking concertgoers to walk quickly but calmly to the nearest exit due to incoming storm clouds. Manilow was part of a lineup that included Bruce Springsteen, Patti Smith, and Paul Simon.

60,000 people were anticipated to attend the performance in Central Park as the hurricane, which was carrying maximum sustained winds near 75 miles per hour and heavy rainfall, approached landfall on Sunday.

“I suppose it’s for the sake of safety. “I mean, I can hear the thunder,” remarked Maria Fuentes, an attendee.

It cut short a show that had started with groups of people cheering and dancing, with picnic blankets laid out in front of five hours of live music starting at 5 p.m. (2100 GMT).

Despite vaccine requirements, many people were concerned about Covid-19 even before the terrible weather came.

All guests over the age of 12 were required to show proof of vaccination, with the exception of those who were unable to receive vaccinations due to a handicap. Except for unvaccinated children, masks were not necessary at the outdoor event.

Ilana Gomez, who was most pleased to see guitarist Carlos Santana’s band perform, remarked, “At least everyone is vaccinated” at the events.

“Music is what I missed the most” during the pandemic, the 27-year-old told AFP, adding that being with so many people was “amazing,” but that having such a massive event wasn’t “the best idea.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio said the event was meant to be a sign of recovery on local radio on Friday.

“To really tell folks New York City was back, to tell the whole world,” he added of the celebration.

The pandemic struck New York hard in early 2020, killing almost 33,000 people.

Bill Thompson, a lifelong New Yorker, claimed he was “more guarded than ever.”

Despite fears about the coronavirus, the 69-year-old said seeing the city come back to life is “a thrill.”

“It feels so liberating to be able to appreciate what others have been missing for so long.”

The city held a series of hip-hop concerts across the New York boroughs in the week preceding up to Saturday's show, including performances by Big Daddy Kane, Slick Rick, and others.