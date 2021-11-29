As hunger fears grow, Fiji sends troops to the Solomon Islands.

Fiji joined an international peacekeeping mission in the Solomon Islands on Monday, as the Red Cross braced for food shortages in Honiara, the devastated capital of the Pacific island nation.

Following violent anti-government rioting, Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama dispatched an initial 50 Fijian troops to preserve law and order, bringing the total number of peacekeepers to over 200, predominantly Australian with at least 34 from Papua New Guinea.

If the security situation worsened, he added another 120 troops were on standby.

“50 Fijian troops will be dispatched to Honiara tomorrow out of concern for the safety and well-being of our Pacific sisters and brothers in the Solomon Islands,” the Fijian leader tweeted.

Last week, the Solomons crisis exploded in Honiara, with three days of violent riots blamed in part on poverty, hunger, and dissatisfaction with government policies in the 800,000-strong nation.

At least three people were killed in the riots, which began with mobs attempting to torch the prime minister’s private residence and parliament before being dispersed by police who used tear gas and warning shots to disperse them.

Residents of Honiara continued to clean up the damaged capital, where much of the Chinatown neighborhood had been turned to smoldering ruins.

Food was growing short in Honiara, according to Solomon Islands Red Cross Secretary General Clement Manuri, and assistance organisations were reviewing whether they needed to provide emergency supplies.

“We’re meeting with the NDMO (National Disaster Management Office) right now,” he explained.

“It’s unclear, but it’s possible that they’ll run out of food in certain busy areas soon.”

During the commotion, rioters set fire to and robbed Chinese shops, according to Manuri, which meant that most of the stores where residents bought food staples were destroyed.

After being targeted, he claimed the Chinese minority was keeping a low profile and had no imminent intentions to restart their businesses.

He explained, “They’ve dispersed and are staying with friends.” “They’re in shock, and getting them someplace to stay is the top issue right now.” The Chinese community was targeted in part as a result of the Solomons government’s decision in 2019 to switch diplomatic allegiance from Taiwan to China, which enraged some communities in the aid-dependent country.

The Solomon Islands Chinese Association (SICA), according to local media, has a history of more than 70 years in the islands.

“Many Chinese individuals and families have practically lost everything and are now homeless,” the report stated, criticizing the “senseless” violence.

Food costs in Honiara's markets have risen dramatically as a result of the disturbances, according to Finance Minister Harry Kuma.