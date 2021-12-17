As Hong Kong holds its first ‘Patriots Only’ polls, the only unknown is turnout.

Under Beijing’s “patriots only” rules, Hong Kong’s political elite will select new city MPs on Sunday, substantially reducing the number of directly elected seats and tightly controlling who can compete for office.

It is the first legislative election under the auspices of a new political framework imposed by Beijing on Hong Kong two years ago in response to large and often deadly pro-democracy rallies.

In a metropolis of 7.5 million people, 4.5 million people can vote, but their votes will only choose 20 seats in a 90-person assembly, down from half in the previous system.

A select committee of 1,500 Beijing loyalists, who make up 0.02 percent of the city’s population, will choose the majority of seats, 40.

A further 30 will be picked by functional constituencies, which are pro-Beijing bodies that represent various special-interest and business organizations.

All 153 candidates for office have been scrutinized for their political loyalty and patriotism under the new standards.

The “enhanced” voting system, according to Beijing, will drive out “anti-China” forces, repair the city’s problems, and ensure that the formerly raucous legislature is no longer hampered by pro-democracy figures holding up bills or filibustering.

However, it is unclear how the public will react to the new model, with pre-election polling indicating that a record low voter turnout is possible.

Kenneth Chan, a political scientist at Hong Kong’s Baptist University, believes that public enthusiasm has been subdued by China’s broader crackdown, which has criminalized widespread dissent under a new national security law enacted last year.

That law has decimated Hong Kong’s pro-democracy opposition, which will not vote on Sunday.

Nearly 100 people are facing national security accusations, the majority of them are in jail, including more than a dozen Democrats who won seats in the 2016 parliamentary election. The city has been evacuated by three additional people.

“With the backdrop of the national security law’s attack on the democratic movement, it’s not surprise that democrats are absent from this election,” Chan told AFP.

“Because they’re not there, I’m afraid the majority of their fans will be as well.”

Hong Kong’s elections are “very different, for example, from the American system,” according to Horace Cheung, vice chair of DAB, the city’s main pro-Beijing party.

Carrie Lam, Hong Kong’s leader, has frequently pushed residents to vote, while also claiming that a low participation indicates that “the administration is working well and its legitimacy is high.”

Refusing to vote or destroying ballot papers is not against the law in Hong Kong.

