As Hollywood braces for Omicron, the Honorary Oscars Gala has been postponed.

As fears rise of a surge in coronavirus cases fuelled by the Omicron variety, the Governors Awards, an annual dinner when honorary Oscars are given out, was the latest lavish Hollywood event postponed Wednesday.

Actors Samuel L Jackson and Danny Glover, as well as Liv Ullmann of Norway and actress-director Elaine May, were set to be honored with golden statuettes next month at an event that usually attracts a who’s who of Hollywood.

In a statement, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced, “We have made the difficult decision to change our plans in holding the Governors Awards in person on January 15.”

“We believe this is the smartest and safest decision for our honorees and guests, given the uncertainties surrounding the variations and the potential impact on our community.”

For this season’s Governors Awards, the Academy said “rescheduled plans will come at a later date.” The main Academy Awards event is still scheduled for March 27.

The annual film award season in Hollywood has resumed in recent months, with a return to the traditional in-person premieres, galas, and receptions.

However, in the last few days, some activities have been canceled or postponed.

The star-studded Critics Choice Awards dinner was also postponed from its original January date on Wednesday.

The Critics Choice Association issued a statement saying, “We are currently working carefully to locate a replacement date during the forthcoming awards season in which to host our annual banquet in person, with everyone’s safety and health remaining our top concern.”

A red-carpet event for the new Star Wars series “The Book of Boba Fett,” the Palm Springs International Film Festival gala, the annual BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party, and a premiere for Peter Dinklage’s musical “Cyrano” were among the events postponed or canceled.

Governor Gavin Newsom stated Wednesday that California has the lowest positive rate of any US state, at 3.3 percent, and that the state continues to “lead the nation in terms of vaccination delivered doses.”

However, in the last week, California has “saw a considerable spike in the number of identified Covid cases,” he said.

According to data, Omicron has emerged as the most common variation for new cases in the state.

While A-list movie events are dwindling, movie theaters are experiencing a rare period of good news, with “Spider-Man: No Way Home” smashing box office records.

The superhero film grossed $260 million in its debut weekend in American theaters. No other film had previously opened during the pandemic. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.