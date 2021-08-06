As Hezbollah fires rockets and Israel strikes Lebanon, a war between Israel and Iran looms.

Iran’s and Israel’s threats of military action loom large over the Middle East, as Iran’s Lebanese ally, Hezbollah, fired a new volley of missiles across the border, and Israel’s Defense Forces bombarded Lebanon shortly after.

The fresh turmoil comes just one day after a previous round of rocket firing from Lebanon toward Israel, which went unclaimed and was met with Israeli artillery and rare airstrikes on Thursday.

On the same day, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard commander, Major General Hossein Salami, reacted to recent threats from Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz, who said the IDF was “ready to attack” Iran and recommended military action, and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who said Israel could “act alone” against Iran, which he said would pay “a price” for its actions across the region.

“Those who use threatening rhetoric against us, including the Zionist regime’s prime minister and other officials,” Salami stated, “must be aware of the potentially deadly ramifications of their remarks and apply the required caution in their calculations.”

He went on to say, “We are prepared for every circumstance.”

Then, on Friday, Hezbollah said in a statement to This website that “in response to Israeli air raids on open lands in the Al-Jarmaq and Al-Shawakir areas last Thursday night, the Islamic Resistance groups of martyr Ali Kamel Mohsen and martyr Mohammed Qasim Tahan bombed open lands in the vicinity of the Israeli military occupation sites in Shebaa Farms, firing dozens of 135mm rockets.”

Last year, Mohsen was slain in an IDF raid on Syria, and Tahan was killed by Israeli fire in May, when a group of protestors in Lebanon stormed the border in support of Palestinian fighters in Gaza, only to be killed by the IDF.

Sirens were heard in Ein Qiniyye, Kibbutz Snir, and Neve Ativ on Friday, according to the Israeli military, which later stated that “more than ten rockets were fired from Lebanon into Israeli territory.”

“The IDF Aerial Defense System intercepted the majority of the rockets, while the rest landed in open regions next to Har Dov,” the IDF claimed. “Life in the villages around the Lebanese border goes on as usual.”

