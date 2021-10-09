As he was clearing plates, a man discovered a large Python curled up on the dish rack.

As he was clearing plates one morning, a man was startled to discover a giant python curled up on a dish rack.

Keith Williams, a local councilor, was tidying up crockery while waiting for a caffeine shot, utterly unaware to the big snake sleeping in the kitchen.

On Wednesday, Williams, an Australian, posted an extraordinary image to his Twitter account, @Captainturtle, showing a serpent delicately wrapped up around some glasses.

“Can’t believe I cleared part of the dish rack before I even noticed,” he wrote on Facebook. Okay, I’d just gotten out of bed and was looking forward to some coffee. “However…” “I concede nothing but I did have a shower and a change of clothing afterward,” he acknowledged in the comments. Williams, who claims to be the chair of Rous County Council and a councilor for Ballina Shire, updated his followers on the snake situation, including a video of the legless reptile looking out a window.

Williams captioned a video that has nearly 30,000 views, “Sneak is getting the idea now.” “Update: Lovely python has made its way outdoors and all is returning to normal,” he wrote in another post for his followers. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I have a lot of dishes to clean up.” The crafty python, however, lived up to its species’ reputation, since it did not leave and instead emerged more than an hour later, causing a stir.

“Further update: Sneaky snek didn’t go outdoors…,” Williams added. In the restaurant, there was a bit of a ruckus.” I can’t believe I cleared a section of the dish rack without even realizing it.

I’d just gotten out of bed and was waiting for coffee. Nonetheless… pic.twitter.com/gxrAkzTuuV — Captainturtle (@Captainturtle) 6th of October, 2021 “I’d rather have a python hanging around than the rodents and mice they devour,” Williams said in another comment. While they were living under the roof, they never saw a mouse.” “The British side of me is ashamed I haven’t instantly offered a visitor a cuppa,” Williams quipped in the comments, referring to his earlier coffee-making effort, which had to be abandoned. “I shocked myself by being fairly calm,” he wrote in another. I believe I was still awake. Pythons do not frighten me nearly as much. This is a condensed version of the information.