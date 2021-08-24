As he throws a deadly bird out of a moving car, a man commits a “drive-by” killing with a hawk.

In “drive-by” attacks, a man equipped with a dangerous hawk has been flinging it out the window of his automobile, killing other birds.

The bird of prey’s owner has uploaded two videos on TikTok in which he shows himself flinging the winged hunter out of a moving car.

The first video, which was posted to the account @huntingwithhawks on Sunday, was simply captioned, “First day out with the bird this season.”

“The activity in this video could result in serious injury,” TikTok added to the video, which has been viewed over a million times and can be seen here. However, a follow-up post, which was uploaded on Monday, has garnered even more attention on the social media site, garnering over 14 million views and can be viewed here.

“Couple of kills today,” wrote the bird handler, who is believed to be in the United Kingdom. It was later confirmed that it was a Harris hawk by him.

It shows him sitting in the passenger seat of a car as another person films them driving through residential areas. In the background, children can be seen skipping around a playground and swinging on swings while a dangerous bird hunts just yards away.

As soon as the owner spots prey, he launches the hawk from the perch on his left arm, which is covered in a thick safety glove, out the open window. It swoops down and uses its razor-sharp claws to attack the unwary animal.

Almost instantly, the car comes to a halt, and the driver leaps out and sprints over to the hawk, presumably to retrieve the hunter if it flees. The actual species of bird the hawk is after is unknown, although they look to be little black birds.

People were shocked by the film, with some questioning whether the bird could harm a person and others questioning the legitimacy of the procedure.

“This hawk was trained by my 12-year-old brother it understands what to go for and [what]not to go for it will not kill children,” the handler confirmed in the comments in response to one concern.

@huntingwithhawks

Today I got a couple of kills #fypage Hunter – Galantis

Falconry is the practice of keeping and training falcons. This is a condensed version of the information.