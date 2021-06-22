As He Meets With Biden, Vladimir Putin’s Plane: Five Facts About Russian Air Force One

President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin met in Geneva on Wednesday for the first time since the former was inaugurated in as president in January.

It follows the G7 and NATO summits in the United Kingdom and Belgium, respectively.

Biden and Putin both arrived in Switzerland aboard presidential flights. While there isn’t much that isn’t known about Air Force One, its Russian counterpart is a little less well-known.

Here are five interesting facts regarding Putin’s presidential jet.

What type of plane does the Russian president fly?

Vladimir Putin flies in an Ilyushin II-96-300PU that has been updated and significantly modified.

According to the designer’s official website, the plane is a quadjet long-haul wide-body airliner designed by Ilyushin Aviation Complex and manufactured by the Voronezh Aircraft Production Association. It is powered by four jet engines and has a fuselage wide enough to accommodate two passenger aisles with seven or more seats abreast.

The plane’s four jet engines are made by Russian engine company Aviadvigatel and are also used on the Tupolev Tu-204 and Tupolev Tu-214 series, two of Russia’s most popular commercial planes that are identical to the Boeing 757.

The Ilyushin II-96 was designed in the mid-1980s and first flew in 1988, with Russian airline major Aeroflot introducing it on a commercial route in December 1992. The presidential plane’s commercial variant was introduced the next year.

What distinguishes the Ilyushin II-96-300PU from other planes?

The Ilyushin II-96-300PU is distinct from the ordinary Ilyushin II-96-300, and not just because of the “PU” initials that designate presidential planes.

The Ilyushin II-96-300PU is equipped with a modern communications system and missile countermeasures, as are all presidential planes. The Russian presidential plane is estimated to cost roughly $504 million, according to Simple Flying.

Ilyushin II-96-history 300’s and Russian presidents

Putin isn’t the first Russian president to fly on the Ilyushin II-96-300PU, which has been transporting Russian presidents since 1996, when Boris Yeltsin was on board. Five modified II-96s were used as presidential planes in all.

In 2005, a second Ilyushin II-96-300PU was delivered, but President Dmitry Medvedev indicated in 2010 that he wished to extend the fleet, and two additional planes were sent in 2012 and 2014. The most recent plane produced. This is a condensed version of the information.