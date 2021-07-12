As Havana claims the US is plotting intervention, Ron DeSantis applauds rare Cuban protests.

On Sunday night, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis praised Cuba’s rare anti-government protests, while President Miguel Daz-Canel blamed the turmoil on the United States in a nationally televised speech.

Thousands of Cuban protestors are said to have taken to the streets across the island, demanding food, medication, and an end to the dictatorship amid an economic crisis exacerbated by an increase in COVID-19 cases and a dearth of vaccines. “Freedom! We demand freedom,” protestors screamed as they marched through Havana, the country’s capital, in videos published on social media.

DeSantis tweeted, “Florida stands with the people of Cuba as they take to the streets to protest the dictatorial regime in Havana.” “For decades, the Cuban dictatorship has oppressed the Cuban people, and now it is attempting to suppress those who dare to speak out against its terrible policies.”

Florida stands with Cubans who are taking to the streets to protest the dictatorial regime in Havana. For decades, the Cuban dictatorship has oppressed the Cuban people, and now it is attempting to suppress individuals who dare to speak out against its terrible policies. pic.twitter.com/H71EYoKdUZ #SOSCuba

July 11, 2021 — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis)

In a Communist government that represses dissidents through crackdowns reinforced by police surveillance and control, the protests are seen as unusual. In the afternoon, Cuban officials turned off the internet as government officers began arresting and charging demonstrators, as well as using tear gas to disperse the masses.

Daz-Canel accused the US of “creating a social upheaval” in a claimed scheme to legitimize a military intervention in his unscheduled afternoon address. He stated, “We are not going to hand over the people’s sovereignty or independence.” “In this country, there are many revolutionaries who are willing to offer our lives, who are willing to do anything, and who will fight in the streets.”

“The combat order has been given. Daz-Canel concluded, “Revolutionaries must be on the streets.” He made no compromises to the protesters.

As protests erupted in Havana, San Antonio de los Baos, and Palma Soriano, individuals in regions outside the country with large Cuban communities, such as Miami, marched through the streets in support. This is a condensed version of the information.