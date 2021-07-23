As Haiti bids farewell to its assassinated president, tensions are high.

Haiti’s dead president, Jovenel Moise, was laid to rest Friday under tight security at a state burial punctuated by gunshots outside the venue, reflecting the impoverished Caribbean country’s fragility.

Moise, 53, was shot dead in his house in Port-au-Prince in the early hours of July 7 and was buried in Cap-Haitien, the principal city in his native northern area, just over two weeks later.

Moise’s casket was wrapped in the red, white, and blue Haitian flag and the presidential sash, and surrounded by flowers, during an open-air funeral that lasted several hours. Soldiers sang the national and presidential anthems while military guards stood by.

Government officials and foreign diplomats came to a halt one by one to pay their respects to Moise’s widow Martine, who was gravely injured in the attack that killed her husband and required treatment in the United States.

She donned a black cap and a mask with a photo of her late spouse on one side, and her arm was in a sling.

In an emotional eulogy, she wondered, “What crime did you commit to deserve such punishment?” she said, calling Haitian politics “rotten and cruel” and asserting that her husband worked to clean it up before being “savagely murdered.”

“Overnight, he saw the entire system was stacked against him,” the widow said, adding that she was not looking for “revenge or violence.”

Despite her accolades, the late president was not well-liked, with many accusing him of failing to address the country’s many problems.

Gunfire rang out during the funeral, leading several in attendance to depart early, despite a strong police presence in the streets of Cap-Haitien.

President Joe Biden dispatched a high-level team to the funeral, which included Linda Thomas-Greenfield, his ambassador to the United Nations, and Daniel Foote, his new special envoy to Haiti.

Washington remains “very concerned” about the situation on the ground in Haiti, according to US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

In a statement, Sullivan said, “We strongly urge all parties to express themselves peacefully, and we call on Haiti’s leaders to make it clear that their supporters must refrain from violence.”

More than 20 people have been arrested so far in connection with Moise’s assassination, the majority of whom are Colombians, and authorities believe the scheme was orchestrated by Haitians with political ambitions and ties to other countries.

