As Germany warns of an increase in virus cases, half of Europeans are vaccinated.

As several nations throughout Europe and Asia face new outbreaks blamed on the fast-spreading Delta type, the EU announced Thursday that more than half of all European adults are now completely vaccinated.

Cases in Germany were rising “exponentially,” according to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, while the delayed Olympics Games in Japan were due to begin with almost no spectators and a blanket of Covid laws in place.

The WHO called for an audit of the Chinese lab at the center of theories about where the virus first developed, prompting a strong response from Beijing.

Since the virus first emerged in December 2019, more than four million people have died as a result of it, and despite the fact that vaccines are becoming more widely available, Delta is fueling an increase in infections, prompting governments to re-impose anti-virus measures in order to avoid dreaded new waves.

On Thursday, the EU said that 200 million Europeans had received complete vaccinations, accounting for more than half of the adult population but falling short of the 70% target set for the summer.

The new figures come as Merkel urged more Germans to be vaccinated, citing a new surge in cases in the country.

“The infection figures are rising again, with a clear and concerning dynamic,” Merkel said at a Berlin press conference.

“Every vaccination… is a little step towards a return to normalcy,” she added, adding that “every vaccination… is a small step towards a return to normalcy.”

On Thursday, Germany reported 1,890 new infections in the previous 24 hours, with a seven-day incidence rate of 12.2 new cases per 100,000 persons, more than double the rate in early July.

“With the increased incidence rate, it’s possible that extra precautions will be required,” she said.

Germany has joined a number of European countries where the number of cases has risen in recent weeks.

The current outbreaks have been fueled in large part by the Delta variety, which was initially discovered in India and is anticipated to become the dominant strain of the virus in the coming months, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

It has already been detected in 124 nations, up 13 from last week, and accounts for more than three-quarters of all sequenced specimens in many big countries.

France implemented new rules this week requiring a “health pass” for all events or places with more than 50 people, with restaurants, cafes, and shopping malls following suit in August.

