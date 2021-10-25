As gangs tighten their grip on Haiti, hospitals and telecommunications face a fuel shortage.

Hospitals and telecommunications agencies in Haiti have warned that services may be interrupted due to gasoline shortages brought on by criminal gangs’ tightening hold on the capital, Port-au-Prince.

In a statement posted Sunday, the interim UN humanitarian coordinator in the nation, Pierre Honnorat, warned that “lives are likely to be lost” if gasoline deliveries do not reach hospitals quickly.

An association of private hospitals in Haiti, which supplies more than 70% of the country’s emergency and hospital treatment, has sent a “call of alarm” to the government.

“The continuance of crucial services provided by 40 hospitals to entire parts of the population is jeopardized due to the fuel scarcity. The poorest individuals may be forced to pay a high price “On Sunday, the association released a statement.

The international NGO Medecins sans Frontières, which has been present in Haiti for 30 years, echoed the same worry.

“If the situation persists, the trauma/burns hospital in Tabarre, Port-au-Prince, which sees an average of 155 patients per month, may be forced to curtail its activities and tighten admittance requirements in the coming days,” MSF stated.

For several months, gangs in control of a significant part of Port-au-Prince have been blocking roadways leading to oil terminals, preventing regular gas station supplies.

Mobile telecommunications services whose antennas are powered by generators are already being shut down as a result of the situation.

“The gasoline crisis has damaged more than 300 of Digicel’s 1,500 sites,” said Jean-Philippe Brun, the company’s director of operations. Digicel controls 75 percent of the Haitian market.

Following a call for a strike by public transportation unions to protest growing insecurity, schools and businesses in the Haitian capital were closed Monday, and the streets, which are usually clogged by traffic, were deserted.

Armed gangs have escalated the number of kidnappings across the country since the summer.

One of the country’s most prominent gangs has demanded $17 million in ransom for the release of a group of missionaries and their families, including 16 Americans and one Canadian, who were kidnapped on October 16 east of Port-au-Prince.