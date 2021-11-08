As France’s Republicans begin their election debates, Barnier will be put to the test on television.

Michel Barnier, a veteran French lawmaker, will challenge fellow right-wing presidential contenders in a first-ever televised discussion on Monday, which the Republicans believe would re-energize their faltering campaign against Emmanuel Macron.

Outside of France, Barnier is best known as the former EU Brexit negotiator, and he has profited in recent weeks from a flurry of good news about his chances of winning the Republican presidential nomination (LR).

His fans portray him as a “French Joe Biden” — a moderate, grey-haired statesman capable of bringing his fractured political family together.

The Republicans are a classic right-wing political party with roots in postwar French President Charles de Gaulle.

At a congress on December 4, its members will be asked to vote between him and four other candidates, with surveys still indicating that long-time favorite Xavier Bertrand is the most credible contender.

“I wager that it will help bring us together,” Senate president Gerard Larcher, one of the party’s senior members, said of Monday’s debate, the first of four planned over the next month.

Party leaders anticipate that the discussions will bring the Republicans into the spotlight, in addition to creating unity. Early campaigning has been dominated by a far-right television pundit who has yet to officially declare his candidacy for president.

Since September, Eric Zemmour has surpassed conventional far-right leader Marine Le Pen, and some surveys show him as President Emmanuel Macron’s closest competitor.

Macron, 43, is widely regarded as the favorite to win next April’s election, however analysts warn that the outcome is still uncertain.

Members of the LR, which number little over 100,000, are anticipated to pay close attention to Monday night’s discussion ahead of the nominating process next month.

According to a poll issued Monday, Bertrand, the moderate leader of the northern Hauts-de-France region, is viewed as “in a position to win the president” by 54 percent of LR members.

Only 26% said Barnier was the greatest candidate, while 16% preferred Valerie Pecresse, the mayor of Greater Paris, who has struggled to make an impression so far.

Bertrand, on the other hand, publicly left the party in 2017. He even claimed he would skip the primary and run as an independent at one time, only to back down last month under criticism.

This, according to analysts, could work against him in the nomination process, as Barnier is considered as having demonstrated dedication to the party during his decades-long career, which has carried him from his home in the French Alps to.