As France prepares to impose the Covid Health Pass, new protests have erupted.

On Saturday, tens of thousands of people gathered to the streets throughout France for the fourth weekend in a row to protest the introduction of a coronavirus health permit required to visit a cafe or travel by intercity train, only two days before the new laws take effect.

The restrictions, championed by President Emmanuel Macron, make it mandatory to have either a full course of Covid-19 vaccine, a negative test, or to have recently recovered from the virus in order to participate in ordinary activities.

Macron, who is up for re-election next year, intends to get all French people vaccinated against Covid-19, allowing the virus and its fast-spreading Delta form to be eradicated.

However, opponents, who have demonstrated in large numbers in recent weeks, believe that the regulations infringe on civil liberties in a society where individual liberty is treasured.

The health ticket will be required to eat in a restaurant or have a drink in a cafe, both indoors and on a terrace, beginning Monday. It will be required for intercity transportation, such as high-speed trains and domestic flights, but not for metro and suburban transportation.

Since July 21, the pass has been necessary to enter cultural venues such as movies, theaters, and museums. The French Constitutional Council accepted the extension on Thursday.

Hundreds marched from the western suburbs to the center of Paris, yelling “Freedom!” and “Macron, we don’t want your pass!” in one of several rallies.

Alexandre Fourez, 34, who was wearing a mask, said he was protesting for the first time and that he had recovered from Covid.

“The issue with the health pass is that it forces our hand,” the marketing staffer explained, adding that he “really has trouble thinking its use will be temporary.”

Officials reported at least 37,000 people protested in places such as Toulon, Nice, and Marseille in the Provence-Alpes-Cote d’Azur area on the Mediterranean coast. “The health pass equals the end of freedoms,” one slogan read.

Over 200,000 people protested last weekend, according to the interior ministry, and over 160,000 the weekend before. The number of people arrested is expected to drop this weekend, according to police.

Although many of the demonstrators are among those who refuse to be vaccinated, others have received vaccinations but object to the health pass’s philosophy.

The pass, which will be necessary until November 15 under present guidelines, is needed to avoid further limitations as the country confronts a fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to government spokesman Gabriel Attal.

Macron is still at his desk. Brief News from Washington Newsday.