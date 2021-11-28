As France hosts Channel Migration Talks, Britain is snubbed.

On Sunday, France will host a conference of European ministers to explore ways to prevent migrants from crossing the Channel in dinghies, but Britain will be absent due to a row last week.

On Sunday afternoon, ministers from France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Belgium will gather in the northern French port of Calais to discuss how to combat people-smuggling gangs that provide boats to migrants attempting to cross the narrow channel.

The talks were called after 27 people died last Wednesday while attempting to cross from France to England in a dinghy that began losing oxygen while at sea in bitterly cold winter temperatures.

According to an assistant to French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, the meeting’s goal is to “improve operational collaboration in the fight against people smuggling because these are multinational networks that operate in several European countries.”

The main attention had been on talks between Darmanin and his British counterpart Priti Patel, after both countries pledged to work together more closely in the aftermath of the horrific drownings.

Working together more closely would require Paris and London to overcome years of animosity stemming from the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union, as well as often icy relations between their governments.

Within 48 hours after the tragedy, French President Emmanuel Macron accused British Prime Minister Boris Johnson of being “not serious,” in an extraordinarily personal attack that further strained relations.

Johnson’s initial reaction, which was viewed as transferring blame onto France, irritated France, as was his decision to compose a letter to Macron, which he subsequently published in its entirety on his Twitter account before the French leader had seen it.

Patel’s invitation to the talks on Sunday was quickly rescinded, with a Darmanin aide describing Johnson’s public letter as “inappropriate.”

There are limits to what can be accomplished without the participation of the United Kingdom, which is the destination country for the thousands of migrants gathered in northern France.

The invitation to France’s other northern neighbors underscores concerns about people-smuggling gangs’ ability to organize their activities using Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany as bases.

Many migrants are thought to travel from Belgium to launch sites in northern France, while inflatables and life jackets may be purchased without arousing suspicion in other countries such as the Netherlands and Germany.

According to French officials, one of the five individuals arrested in connection with the collision on Wednesday was driving a car with German registration.

